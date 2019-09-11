Ocala rapper accused of making threats in song has charges dropped

OCALA, Fla. - An Ocala rapper accused of making threats in a rap song and sharing it on Facebook was released from jail after accepting a plea deal.

The State Attorney's Office said a felony charge against Christopher McCallum, 27, was dismissed in return for a plea to a resisting an officer without violence charge.

"They just came at me with a sweet deal, something I couldn't turn down, so I went ahead and took it to get it out of the way," McCallum said.

McCallum has spent five months in jail after Alachua County Sheriff detectives arrested him in April on a charge of threatening to carry out a mass shooting on the campus of the University of Florida and violence at a Gainesville nightclub.

The provocative lyrics aimed at triggering a reaction were, "catch you at a Gator game and shoot the whole campus up."

"It was just music, it was never a real threat or a problem with anybody, it was just music," McCallum said.

The rapper spent roughly five months in jail and was released Friday.

McCallum's mother Charlotte McCallum said the past few months while her son was locked up has been difficult.

"It's been crazy, losing weight, missing him and stressing," she said.

The local rapper said he is on federal probation on a misdemeanor.

Since being released, he said he is recording music again but will be careful.



