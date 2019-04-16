Ocoee High School on lockout as deputies search for people nearby

OCOEE, Fla. - Ocoee High School was placed on lockout Tuesday as law enforcement are in the area searching for several persons of interest, officials with the Orange County Public Schools said.

A spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office said several people fled when deputies attempted to make a traffic stop. Deputies are searching the area near the school campus for the individuals.

Deputies said the trio is sought on traffic-related charges and did not indicate any danger to people in the area.

A lockout means no one is able to enter or leave the school campus.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is confirmed.

