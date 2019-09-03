Ocoee man falls to his death trimming tree before Hurricane Dorian

OCOEE, Fla. - A 56-year-old man died Monday evening after falling from a tree he was attempting to trim ahead of Hurricane Dorian's arrival, according to Ocoee authorities.

Ocoee Battalion Fire Chief Edwin Youman said the crews responded to the home on Suzette Drive at 6:22 p.m. The man had climbed about 15 feet into the tree with a chain saw and as he was attempting to position himself to cut branches he fell, according to Youman. The victim was not using a ladder, Youman said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The death marks the second in Central Florida Monday as people prepare for impacts of Category 4 Hurricane Dorian.

"We need to be vigilant," Youman said. "We have people who can help us out and companies to do that because if you don't these are the type of incidents that would happen, and we're facing the storm within the next couple of days."

A 68-year-old Indialantic man who was putting plywood on the windows of a beachside condominium fell three stories to his death Monday, reports News 6 partner Florida Today.

