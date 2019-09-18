Ocoee Police search for woman accused of attacking Burger King employees

PHOTO CREDIT: Ocoee Police

OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department said investigators are looking for the woman accused of attacking Burger King employees at the restaurant on West Colonial Drive on Sept. 11.

Police said around 1:45 p.m. the woman became upset in the drive-thru of Burger King.

Investigators said she went inside and caused a disturbance, battering several employees and damaging store property.

Authorities said she left the area in a 2014 Dodge Charger.

Officers shared a photo of the woman and the car she left in.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 407-905-3160.



