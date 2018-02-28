Police: Officer-involved shooting investigated at downtown Orlando Wahlburgers

ORLANDO, Fla. - Authorities were investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday in downtown Orlando, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Officers said the shooting took place after a man walked into the Wahlburger's restaurant on South Orange Avenue before 11:45 a.m. and showed a weapon to someone before leaving.

The suspect, who was known to an employee at the restaurant, left with the weapon and employees followed him until authorities arrived, police said.

When police arrived and found the man near the intersection of South Street and Hughey Avenue, they ordered him to drop his weapon, but he refused, prompting officers to fire their guns, police said.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said one of the employees at the restaurant had a domestic violence injunction against him.

Authorities said it was not immediately known how many officers fired their guns.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, police said.

Officers said around 11:45 a.m. that a heavy law enforcement presence was in the area of Church Street and Orange Avenue due to the shooting.

Police vehicles and a crime scene investigation van could be seen outside the restaurant.

No other details were immediately available.

