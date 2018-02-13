Parents say 11,13 year-old girls fighting were Tased, pepper sprayed by officer

ORLANDO, Fla. - At least five students were exposed to pepper spray Tuesday after an Orlando police school resource officer used the spray and a Taser to break up a fight at Glenridge Middle School, officials with the Orlando Police Department said.

The school resource officer responded to a fight between two girls, ages 11 and 13, at 9:19 a.m. on the Upper Park Road school campus. When the students would not stop after several commands from the officer, he deployed his chemical spray, OPD public information Officer Michelle Guido said.

When the spray did not work, he used a Taser, according to OPD officials. The girls were arrested and charged with resisting law enforcement without violence and disorderly conduct, according to their parents.

News 6 spoke to the parents of the girls allegedly involved in the fight. They said they were upset by the officer's decision to use force and said the families will stand together to show that their daughters can overcome any differences.

Five people, including the two arrested, were treated by the Orlando Fire Department for exposure to the chemical spray.

Assistance Principal Diane Carter said some students were treated at the clinic on campus.

Carter sent a recorded message to guardians and parents after the incident saying the students "refused verbal commands to stop fighting."

"A group of students that was in the crowd around the fight were impacted by the spray," Carter said.

Carter said the campus is safe and back to normal activities.

JUST IN: This is a screenshot of a fight happened at Glenridge Middle School this morning. The brother of the girl involved sent me this-girl’s mom is upset after OPD says an officer pepper sprayed & tased the two girls (11 & 13 y/o) & other kids pepper sprayed too. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/9BEnMvyuR0 — Nadeen Yanes (@NadeenNews6) February 13, 2018

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.