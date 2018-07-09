1 killed, 1 hurt in shooting at Happy Place Sports Bar in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person was killed and another was wounded early Monday in a double shooting at an Orange County sports bar, deputies said.

The shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. at Happy Place Sports Bar on Southland Boulevard near Sand Lake Road and South Orange Blossom Trail.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the bar and found two victims with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

The other shooting victim was a security guard at the business, officials said. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses reported a disturbance in the parking lot prior to the shooting, but an exact motive is not known.

Deputies have not released any information about possible suspects.

