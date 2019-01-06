One injured in Lake Washington boat crash

MELBOURNE, Fla. - One person suffered a leg injury following a boat crash on Lake Washington in Melbourne.

News 6 partner Florida Today reports the crash happened about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 6000 block of Lake Washington Road at the boat ramp, Brevard County Fire Rescue reported. It was not immediately known what type of boats were involved or where on Lake Washington the crash took place.

Everyone was onshore at a boat ramp with one person suffering a broken or injured leg, authorities reported. Brevard County Fire Rescue paramedics responded to the site within minutes.

The Florida Wildlife Commission is investigating.

