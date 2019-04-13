Man found dead in Orlando driveway, officers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man is dead following a shooting in Orange County early Saturday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The shooting happened at 4:09 a.m. at the 900 block of Randall street.

Officers said they found a black male lying face down in a driveway who had been shot.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Authorities believe this to be an isolated incident.

Stay with News 6 on air and online for updates to this story.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.