onePULSE Foundation announces town hall on gun violence

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The onePulse Foundation announced a town hall forum that will focus on gun violence in the community and in the country.

The forum will take place Feb. 21 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Orlando Repertory Theater, on Princeton Street.

The foundation said George C. Benjamin, the executive director of American Public Health Association; Patricia Thompson, retired special agent Inspector; Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America; and Thomas Gabor, author of "Confronting Gun Violence in America" will be panelists at the forum.

The onePulse Foundation hosts a town hall forum series as part of its community outreach plan.

Admission is free and you can get tickets here.

