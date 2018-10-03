Only in Florida: Dog cruises around Jacksonville on motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - You never know what you’re going to see on the roads in Florida.

That definitely was the case in Jacksonville, when a motorist came upon a motorcyclist with a dog strapped to his back, reports WJXT today.

A News4Jax viewer shared the video with the station after capturing the footage on Old St. Augustine Road near Loretto Road.

The pup appears to be enjoying his ride and looks to be safely strapped in.

The man’s identity is unknown, but it seems like this isn’t the pair's first ride together.

