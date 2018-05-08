Orange County boy, 4, seriously injured by falling TV, family says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 4-year-old boy was injured early Tuesday when a TV fell on him at a home in Orange County, according to his family.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, which was reported around 2 a.m. at the Eagle Landing apartments on Silver Star Road near Mercy Drive.

The child's stepfather said he heard a "crack," got out of bed and found the boy under the TV in their living room.

The boy, who suffered a head injury and was bleeding from his nose, was taken to a hospital, according to his family. His condition is not known.

No details have been released by the Sheriff's Office.

The incident comes about one year after a 1-year-old Ocala girl was killed when a TV fell on her.

Dangers of falling TVs

According to statistics from SafeKids.org, every three weeks a child dies from a television tipping over.

The organization released a study on the dangers of TV tip-overs in 2012 and found that 12,800 children in the U.S. were injured from a TV tipping over onto them in 2011.

“We recommend doing a TV safety check, and if it's an old TV (CRT model), it needs to be out on a low, stable piece of furniture, because those can't be mounted like you can your flat screens,” said Cindy Dennis, with Safe Kids Northeast Florida. “Purchase a strap, and strap the TV to the wall.”

Another live report at 6 am from Orange County after a tv fell on top of a 4 y/o boy according to his stepfather. Child was rushed to the hospital. His condition is unknown. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/Mew67BCvww — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 8, 2018

According to the numbers from Safe Kids, seven out of 10 children injured by TV tip-overs are 5 years old or younger.

For perspective, a 36-inch CRT television falling 3 feet creates the same momentum as a 1-year-old child falling 10 stories, according to Safe Kids.

A new study by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission found that of 300 tip-over incidents, 90 percent involved a CRT TV.

For more information on TV tip-over dangers and how to prevent them, go to SafeKids.org. The organization has compiled a tip sheet and an infographic explaining the statistics and produced a video for parents.

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.