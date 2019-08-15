Orange County chef files lawsuit against NFL star Antonio Brown for unpaid bill

Associated Press

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County chef filed a lawsuit against NFL star Antonio Brown claiming the wide receiver did not pay him after he cooked for Brown at a private event in Osceola County during Pro Bowl weekend in 2018.

The unpaid bill is $38,521.20, according to the lawsuit.

The story was first reported by ESPN staff writer Jeremy Fowler.

The lawsuit in Osceola County shows Brown hired Stefano Tedeschi to cook breakfast, lunch and dinner for three days with a mininum of 15 guests at each meal.

The proposed costs were listed in the lawsuit:

$5,000 for celebrity chef fee

$500 for assistant chef fee

$500 for Daily Services Manager fee

$250 for Daily Guest Services Assistant fee

Per person fee of $50 for breakfast

Per person fee of $65 for lunch

Per person fee of $112 for dinner

The chef and his staff would be available on Jan. 26, 2018, Jan. 27, 2018 and Jan. 28, 2018 from 7:30 a.m. until 12:30 a.m., according to the lawsuit.

Tedeschi said he and Brown aggreed to three breakfasts, three lunches and two dinners.

The Orange County chef staff provided breakfast for 15 people, lunch for 15 people and dinner for 43 people on Jan. 26.

The lawsuit claims Tedeschi's staff provided breakfast for 15 people and lunch for 20 people on Jan. 27.

Tedeschi claimed in the lawsuit Brown demanded that he and his staff leave the property during lunch on Jan. 27.

The chef said he was not allowed to serve the food he prepared.

The lawsuit claims Brown did not allow Tedeschi to get his equipment back.

Tedeschi said this prevented him from possibly cooking at another event during Pro Bowl weekend.

"We expect to be filing a motion to dismiss the complaint and will let the filing speak for itself," Brown’s attorney, Darren Heitner, told ESPN.

