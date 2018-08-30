Orange County comptroller to sell off surplus supplies in auction

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Comptroller’s Office is dealing out rolls of red carpet to lawn mowers to the highest bidder in an online auction that debuted Wednesday and concludes in about a week.



A check of the public surplus items by News 6 found bids ranging from $5 to more than $900.

The offer sheet includes eight 20 by 40 rolls of red carpet, a 6-by-10-foot utility trailer, 568 computer monitors, lawn edging equipment, Honda push mowers and more.



The most popular item on the list is a group of tablets and laptops that has already attracted 14 bids with a highest bid at $910.



All of the outdoor items from generators to lawn edging equipment, have bumps and dents but appear to be in working condition.



Click here to see a list of the items. Go to the item you are interested in, register and you, too, can join the surplus bidding wars. The website walks you through the process.



Once you find the correct category and subcategory, “scroll through the list of items until you find an item that interests you. Clicking on the auction title will take you to the bid page," the auction website said.



Credit cards are accepted.

