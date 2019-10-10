Orange County deputies arrest man in parking lot shooting at Blue Jeans Lounge

APOPKA, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man involved in the Sept. 21 shooting in the parking lot of the Blue Jeans Lounge in Apopka.

Antwain Mosley, 33, was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

ARRESTED: Antwain Mosley, 33, on charges of Attempted Second Degree Murder with a Firearm for the Sept 21 shooting in the parking lot of the Blue Jeans Lounge in Apopka. pic.twitter.com/3m0qJBFhN0 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) October 10, 2019

Two weeks ago detectives posted video of the surveillance footage from the shooting to get more leads from tips for the investigation.

The victim in the shooting was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center.

The Sheriff's Office said the victim survived the shooting.



NEED TO ID: Detectives are seeking information about a shooting on September 21 in the parking lot of the Blue Jeans Lounge in Apopka. If you have information, call @CrimelineFL at 1-800-423-8477. pic.twitter.com/rOL0Ro3sQY — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 23, 2019

