Orange County deputies arrest man in parking lot shooting at Blue Jeans Lounge

Antwain Mosley charged with second-degree murder with a firearm

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist

APOPKA, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested a man involved in the Sept. 21 shooting in the parking lot of the Blue Jeans Lounge in Apopka.

Antwain Mosley, 33, was charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm.

Two weeks ago detectives posted video of the surveillance footage from the shooting to get more leads from tips for the investigation.

The victim in the shooting was taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center. 

The Sheriff's Office said the victim survived the shooting.
 

