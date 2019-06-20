Orange County deputies hope jewelry helps identify homicide victim

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released a photo of jewelry to help identify a homicide victim.

Investigators said that on May 2, two women were found in a wooded area on the 3900 block of West Orange Blossom Trail.

Deputies said one of the unidentified victims was found with the pictured jewelry.

The Sheriff's Office said the other victim is 34-year-old Kristina Upchurch.

Officials released a photo of Upchurch in hopes it would lead to someone who may have information on the unidentified victim.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 1-800-423-8477.

