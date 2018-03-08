Orange County deputies investigate after taxi driver shot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a taxi driver was shot Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Silver Star Road at 3:53 p.m. regarding an aggravated battery with a firearm.

Deputies said the taxi driver, who is 56 years old, stopped for gas.

The suspect, who is approximately 25 to 35 years old, refused to pay his fare and shot the victim, deputies said. The victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Authorities searched in the area for the shooter, but had negative results.

Deputies said the investigation is active and ongoing.

