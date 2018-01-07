Orange County deputies investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the 1900 block of Americana Boulevard at 7:48 p.m.

Deputies found a person suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in front of the apartments, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Once the area was secured, the victim was taken to the hospital, but was pronounced dead, deputies said.

Preliminary information indicated there were multiple people present when the exchange of gunfire occurred, deputies said.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

