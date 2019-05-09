Orange County deputies looking for man accused of inappropriately touching student

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office are looking for the man accused of inappropriately touching a student as she was on her way to school Monday.

Investigators said the incident happened around 9:18 a.m. on the 2500 block of South Mills Avenue.

The sheriff's office said the girl told investigators she was walking to school on the south side of Michigan Street when she was approached by a man on a dark-colored BMX-style bike.

She said the suspect touched her inappropriately, according to a statement from the OCSO.

Detectives will release a sketch of the suspect once it is completed.

Officials with Orange County Public Schools sent alerts to parents of two separate incidents happening to students on their way to school.

The message said a student on their way to the Blankner school and a student on their way to Boone High School were approached by a stranger.

The school reminded parents to have conversations with their kids about stranger danger.

They want students to walk to school and the bus stop in pairs or groups.

School leaders reminded parents to tell their kids to make sure they are aware of their surroundings.

