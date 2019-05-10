Orange County deputies order suspect to exit apartment building

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are engaged in what appears to be a standoff near the intersection of Americana Boulevard and Texas Avenue Thursday night.

Deputies could be heard over a loudspeaker ordering a suspect to exit an apartment building inside the Pointe Vista apartments.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking people to avoid the area of Texas Avenue and Americana Boulevard in the Oak Ridge area.

News 6 has a crew on the scene.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.



