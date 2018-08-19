Orange County deputies seek armed man who robbed gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying an armed man who robbed a gas station Wednesday.

The armed robbery happened at a Townstar/Marathon gas station at 300 North Kirkman Road at 9:47 p.m.

Deputies said the robber entered the store and rushed towards the victims who were standing behind the registers.

The robber pointed a handgun and demanded money from an open register, deputies said. A victim complied and placed stacks of cash on the counter.

Orange County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said once the robber received the money, he fled on foot north from the gas station.

The robber is described by authorities as a Hispanic man in his 20s who is 5 feet 7 inches to 5 feet 9 inches tall with a skinny build. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, gloves, a plaid-style long-sleeve shirt and a black T-shirt with the "Punisher" logo on the front, deputies said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Deputies said tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

