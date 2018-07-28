Orange County deputies seek help finding missing woman

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman.

Deputies said Jerilynn Handley left her home in Apopka on May 21, 2017. She was seen a few days later in Ocoee.

There is a concern for Handley's wellbeing because of the length of time she has been missing without contacting any friends or family, deputies said.

Detectives are concerned that foul play may be involved, deputies said.

Jerilynn is described as a white woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds, with brown eyes and blond hair. Deputies said she was wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts and tan work boots.

There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information regarding Handley's whereabouts, deputies said. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.