Orange County deputy arrested on child porn charge, feds say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Federal agents on Thursday arrested an Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy who they say was in possession of 7 gigabytes of child pornography.

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security said the investigation into Orange County Deputy Sheriff Kevin Hutchinson began in January when they received a tip about a KIK messaging account being used to receive child pornography.

During the investigation, agents found that Hutchinson used a KIK account with the username john_easley360 to receive child pornography on Dec. 26 and 27, the report said.

A search warrant was issued and on Thursday, agents went to Hutchinson's Orlando residence and found child pornography organized into two folders, each one labeled with a girl's name, according to the complaint document.

Officials said Hutchinson receiving files as recently as a few hours before the search warrant was executed.

Agents said Hutchinson admitted that he used the Tor browser to search for and download child pornography. The children seen in the graphic files were as young as 4 years old, the report said.

Officials also said Hutchinson had a file on his laptop that was a "guide" on how to be a pedophile.

Hutchinson is charged with receiving child pornography.

Officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Hutchinson has been with the department since August 2016 and was assigned to Sector 4 patrol.

