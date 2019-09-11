Orange County deputy accidentally shoots himself while training

An Orange County Sheriff's Office patrol corporal wounded himself Wednesday when he accidentally fired his weapon during a training exercise, officials said.

A public relations officer with the Sheriff's Office said the deputy sheriff was at a department training facility on Wewahootee Road around 10:30 a.m. when he accidentally shot himself.

The sheriff's deputy was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was awake and alert after the incident.

The Sheriff's Office employee has been with the department since 2011 and is currently working as a patrol corporal.

Sheriff John Mina said the deputy is in stable condition and was shot in the lower half of his body.

Mina said an internal investigation will be conducted which is standard procedure when a deputy fires their weapon.

