Bodies of 2 women found near Orange County church ruled as double homicide, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY,Fla. - Two decomposed bodies were found on 3900 block of West Orange Blossom Trail on Thursday and the case is now being ruled a double homicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said one of the victims is 34-year-old Kristina Upchurch.

UPDATE: On 5/2, OCSO responded to W. OBT in Apopka where two female bodies were found in a wooded area. The case has been ruled a homicide & one victim has been identified as Kristina Upchurch, 34 (pictured)

Detectives need help to ID the other victim. Call 800-423-8477 w/info. pic.twitter.com/dqqgtvlB8C — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 4, 2019

Investigators released a photo of the identified victim, they hope releasing a photo of Upchurch will lead to tips on who the other woman is.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 800-423-8477.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.