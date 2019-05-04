News

Bodies of 2 women found near Orange County church ruled as double homicide, deputies say

Investigators have identified one of the victims

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
PHOTO CREDIT: OCSO

ORANGE COUNTY,Fla. - Two decomposed bodies were found on 3900 block of West Orange Blossom Trail on Thursday and the case is now being ruled a double homicide, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.  

The sheriff's office said one of the victims is 34-year-old Kristina Upchurch.

Investigators released a photo of the identified victim, they hope releasing a photo of Upchurch will lead to tips on who the other woman is. 

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 800-423-8477.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

