News

Orange County firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain

11 ducklings are set to be reunited with mom

By Jon Jankowski - Digital journalist
PHOTO CREDIT: Orange County Fire Rescue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue said firefighters rescued baby ducks from a storm drain Thursday.

The rescue happened outside the Orange County Animal Services building in the 2700 block of Conroy Road.  

More News Headlines

Eleven ducklings are set to be reunited with mom.

 

First responders posted the video on social media.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.