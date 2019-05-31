Orange County firefighters rescue baby ducks from storm drain

PHOTO CREDIT: Orange County Fire Rescue

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Fire Rescue said firefighters rescued baby ducks from a storm drain Thursday.

The rescue happened outside the Orange County Animal Services building in the 2700 block of Conroy Road.

Eleven ducklings are set to be reunited with mom.

All 11 ducklings were safely rescued and will be reunited with mom. 🦆 https://t.co/LO3SaSjK48 pic.twitter.com/JFA1EKuAtm — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 30, 2019

#AnimalRescue 2769 Conroy Rd: Firefighters put their heads together to figure out how to “quack” a case of missing ducks. These baby ducklings needed a little assistance after falling into a storm drain outside of @OCAS_Orlando. pic.twitter.com/NavDrx3bf2 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 30, 2019

First responders posted the video on social media.

