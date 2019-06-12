Orange County investigators find driver with gunshot wound in Walmart parking lot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff's Office said investigators found a man with a gunshot wound in a Walmart parking lot Tuesday night.

Investigators said around 10 p.m. deputies responded to the 8100 block of John Young Parkway in reference to a crash.

Deputies said when investigators arrived on scene they found a driver of car unconscious with a gunshot wound.

The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is still at large.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

