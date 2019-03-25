Orange County issues warning after video shows 7 ATV drivers on turnpike

ORANGE COUNTY - The Orange County Sheriff’s issued a warning after video showed seven ATV drivers on the turnpike.
In the video you can see the ATV drivers going northbound on the turnpike, some of the drivers make a U-turn.
A car was forced off the road after ATV drivers merged into traffic.
The sheriff’s office said people driving ATVs is not only an issue in the area, it’s a problem nationwide.
Investigators said they are constantly thinking of ideas to prevent this illegal activity.
“We will not tolerate this activity and are putting our utmost effort towards minimizing it,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Anyone who sees someone driving an ATV illegally is asked to call police.
Five people have been arrested for involvement in ATV driving this past weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.
