Orange County man said stranger yelled anti-Semitic insults at him while he was landscaping

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County homeowner said a woman drove onto his private property causing damage to his landscaping while hurling anti-Semitic insults.

Jeff Gelman said the incident happened Saturday while he was having breakfast with his wife and believes the woman drove in through an unlocked gate.

“We looked out to window and we saw someone doing donuts in our backyard, right there,” Gelman said.

Gelman said he has never seen the woman before.

Orange County Sheriff's deputies identified the woman as Kristen Kelly. The 45-year-old Winter Garden woman is accused of verbally attacking the Gelmans at at one point trying to run them over with her Dodge SUV.

“She was yelling, go home Jew tell your neighbors that Jesus Christ is here and that I’m going to clean some dirty Jews,” Gelman said.

Gelman said he snapped pictures of the woman and her vehicle to help authorities catch her.

“We didn’t recognize her at all; never saw her in our lives.”

The Windermere father said things got worse when he and his wife tried approaching Kelly to ask her to get off their property.

“When she got out of the car she sprayed us with detergent and said ‘cleaning the dirty Jews,’” Gelman said.

Kelly is charged with aggravated assault and is being held at the Orange County jail.



