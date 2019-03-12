Orange County mayor says he's 'making great strides' in first 100 days in office

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County's new mayor says he is just getting started helping the Central Florida community after his first 100 days in office.

Mayor Jerry Demings was sworn in Dec. 4, 2018, as the county's fifth elected top official. On Tuesday, Demings spoke to reporters about steps he has taken during his first 100 days in office.

In a news release, Demings said he has made budget changes and allocated money to address critical needs in the county. The mayor also spoke of creating a strategy to increase affordable housing in Orange County, which is a problem across all of Central Florida.

Demings allocated an additional $20 million for children’s services per year and earmarked $8 million through 2024 for culturally diverse organizations and programs.

The mayor has also taken steps to help Orange County's homeless population providing $1.8 million for

services to help the homeless.

Demings also reinstated the position of a public safety director within the county. Former FDLE Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks accepted that role during Deming's first week in office.

Banks started his new role in March overseeing both the Orange County Fire Rescue Department and Corrections Department. Combined the departments have a budget of $390 million and include more than 3,000 employees.

“We are embarking on a new era in economic prosperity as we draw on our strengths and our renewed regional alliance to bring opportunity to all Central Floridians,” Demings said. “It’s been 100 days and we are making great strides. I can’t wait to see what our future holds, and we’re just getting started.”

Demings will detail more plans during his first State of the County on May 16.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.