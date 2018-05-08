Ordinance to change private gun sales in Orange County passes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An ordinance passed by Orange County commissioners Tuesday afternoon is changing the way some people can sell their firearms.

The ordinance is nothing new to the county. In fact, it's one that has been reinstated from 2011.

"We are adding that same requirement of a private citizen who is not a dealer," Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs said.

Currently, when purchasing a firearm in the state of Florida, there has to be a three-day waiting period and a background check has to be completed.

But that only pertains to licensed dealers.

Jacobs said the loophole county leaders are working to change is the requirement for private citizens who sell firearms.

The ordinance says any private party selling firearms on property to which the public has the right of access has to follow the same guidelines required of licensed dealers.

Those locations include flea markets, gun shows and exhibitions.

Concerns were raised during Tuesday's commission meeting.

Commissioner Betsy VanderLey questioned whether the new ordinance would affect a private citizen's business or sales.

She questioned whether the cost of the background checks would cost a private seller too much in the long run.

Eight people addressed commissioners.

Another concern raised was whether the closing of one loophole could prompt sellers and buyers to go to another county to purchase firearms.

Jacobs took these concerns into consideration and said commissioners will reconvene in three months to discuss whether any changes need to be made.

The ordinance still has to be filed through the state in order to take effect. That could take between three and four days.

