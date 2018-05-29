Orange County Public Schools celebrate Fresh Attitude Week

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools celebrated Fresh Attitude Week with a special guest at Hungerford Elementary School in Maitland.

Farmer Charlie Hogan, from RC Hatton Farms, stopped by the school to let students sample Florida sweet corn. Hogan told the group about how the corn goes from the field to their lunch trays. RC Hatton Farms is located near Lake Okeechobee.

"Because we're so local, the kids get the freshest food possible," Hogan said.

RC Hatton Farms also provides green beans for OCPS.

"What we like about serving produce from Florida, is that they're fresher and they're more nutritious," Lora Gilbert, senior director of food services for OCPS, said.

Gilbert said that during Fresh Attitude Week, the district served more than 433,000 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables to students. Students at Hungerford are also part of a tasting program. Gilbert said that allows them to sample vegetables they might not be familiar with, like peppers.

"Our secret weapon is ranch dressing. The kids will eat any vegetable in ranch dressing," Gilbert said.

Gilbert said OCPS strives to focus on produce from Florida and serves students Florida peaches, blueberries and strawberries throughout the year.

