Orange County School Board opposes bill to arm teachers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools approved a resolution to oppose a bill allowing teachers to be armed in the classroom.

The Florida Senate is considering a bill that would allow teachers to carry guns if they went through the proper training.

Orange County school leaders do not want guns in the classroom.

School board member Melissa Byrd said she respects a person's right to own a gun, but there is a huge difference between home and school.

"Our teachers have a tremendous amount of responsibility in a crisis like that and the last thing they need to be worried about is confronting a shooter. I want our teachers to have 100 percent focus on getting our children to a safe place and keeping them calm in that situation," Byrd said.

At the meeting Tuesday, the school board said the change could possibly make it easier for students to get their hands on weapons.

