Orange County shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 in custody

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting between neighbors, that left a 22-year-old man dead and a 20-year-old in custody.

Deputies roped off a section of Satchell Court early Saturday morning.

Neighbors gathered nearby and watched as deputies placed 24 evidence markers in the street and collected blood-soaked clothing into paper bags.

Investigators also collected two guns, including a long rifle from a house.

"It's sad. It's sad and I think we need to do something with this gun violence," said Neville Solan.

Solan has lived in the neighborhood for decades and isn't the only one who can't believe a shooting happened in their backyard.

"We are a nice neighborhood. People are loving. We help each other and to hear this happened, now, it's strange," Roy Berry said.

As friends mourn the loss of the young man, other neighbors are spreading the message that guns are never the answer.

"With these young people these days, they get so irritable and aggressive when something happens, that these days, that's what happens. It's so easy to get guns now, so this is what you'll find will happen," Berry said.



