Orange County teachers reject controversial contract proposed by district

ORLANDO, Fla. - Almost 5,000 ballots cast by Orange County teachers were counted Monday night at the Classroom Teachers Association headquarters.

Teachers have spent almost a month voting on a controversial contract that provides up to $2,000 in raises and cost of living increases.

[PREVIOUS: Orange County teachers vote on contract proposal | Orange County teachers rally to reject new deal between union, school district]

The results came in with 79% (3,843) of teachers voting against the proposal and 21% (1,017) percent voting in favor of it.

Many teachers argued the increase in health insurance premiums would mean a pay cut at the end.

"It is a challenge to try to get crumbs (and) accept crumbs, when that is all that's offered. We need Tallahassee to offer a full meal for our teachers, not crumbs," said Wendy Doromal, president of CTA.

With the new vote, the teachers union will have to start a new round of negotiations with Orange County Public Schools.

Doromal released a statement after the voting results came in and said:

“Our members are frustrated with the continued lack of support and respect for the work they do each and every day. They understand that Tallahassee lawmakers continue to underfund our schools, but the educators of Orange County are also asking our district and school board to do better. That is what we will go back to the table to work out.”

An Orange County School board meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. where several teachers are expected to show up.

