Orlando airport collects food, supplies for federal employees working without pay

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando International Airport is collecting donations for a food pantry to help federal employees and contractors working without pay during the partial government shutdown.

The Airline Management Council is sponsoring the donation drive to help workers with the Transportation Security Administration, Customs and Border Protection and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Airport employees not affected by the shutdown and the general public are encouraged to donate to the airport food pantry.

The airport is collecting, nonperishable food items, toiletries and baby supplies. All items must be unopened. No other items, including cash and gift cards, will be accepted, according to a news release.

The collection drive will be accepting donations from the general public Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m. and then again in the evening from 6 to 8 p.m. Items can be dropped off at the Valet Area located on the Departure Level of Terminal A. Airport employees will be there to accept donations.

Employees at the airport can drop off items Tuesday and Wednesday at the Frontier Airlines ticket counter located in the Terminal A ticket lobby.

FAA, TSA and CBP employees will be able to pick up items as soon as Thursday, airport officials said.

However, travelers should note that TSA workers cannot accept gifts directly from the traveling public due to the TSA ethics policy, according to the Washington Post.

Donating to drives organized by airports is the best way to ensure they receive the items.

For more financial relief options available for federal workers and contractors, click here.

Elsewhere in Florida, Tampa International Airport is partnering with two charities to open a food bank so federal workers not getting paid can get food and toiletries. At Miami International Airport, the owner of a Haitian restaurant is giving away free meals to TSA workers.

According to a statement by TSA officials on Tuesday, the agency is experiencing an increasing number of workers calling out compared to the same date last year.

"TSA experienced a national rate of 6.8 percent of unscheduled absences compared to a 2.5 percent rate one year ago on the same day, Monday, January 15, 2018," according to the statement.

The airport workers are among the 800,000 federal workers affected by the shutdown that began Dec. 22.

