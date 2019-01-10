Financial relief options available for federal employees, government contractors

Ultra-low interest rates have been the norm in recent years, but that could change in 2015, when the Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates as the economy continues to improve.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of thousands of federal employees and government contractors are in their third week of working without pay or waiting to return to work.

Central Florida governments, utility companies and credit unions have started programs to help the workers affected by the federal government shutdown as they through their last paychecks. There are also options to defer cellphone, internet and cable payments.

Below is a list of deferred payment options, loans and other opportunities for financial relief while the shutdown continues.

Utility companies offer payment extensions

Cities, counties are offering deferred utility payments for employees going without pay during the partial government shutdown.

Orange County Utility officials said the county is tracking furloughed federal employee customers who may be unable to pay their utility bills.

"We will be waiving late fees and setting up payment arrangements as required," Orange County Utilities spokesperson Jamie Floer said.

The county also offers an assistance program called “Orange Cares 4 You” for customers who qualify. Customers with any questions should contact customer service line during business hours at 407-836-5515.

Florida Power and Light offers payment assistance for customers. Click here to request a payment extension.

Orlando Utilities Commissions customers can make payment extension arrangements by calling 407-423-9018 in Orlando/Orange County or 407-957-7373 in St. Cloud/Osceola County.

In Lake County, the city of Groveland is deferring all city utility feeds and will not disconnect or charge late fees for employees of any closed federal agencies during the shutdown.

Any residents who wish to have their payments deferred, are asked to bring verification of their employment to the Groveland City Hall at 156 S. Lake Ave.



Any residents who have questions about the utility payment deferment can call 352-429-2141 ext. 239.

No interest loans or deferred payments

Local credit unions are offering no-interest loans for federal and contract workers.

Launch Federal Credit Union, formerly known as Kennedy Space Center Federal Credit Union, has several branches in Brevard County and is also offering a $3,000 zero percent loan for workers affected by the shutdown. Applicants must be an existing federal or contract employee affected by the government shutdown resulting in missed pay, according to the LaunchFCU.com. They will have 12 months to pay back the funds.

Credit Union officials said they have already granted "a lot of loans" and adds many of their members work at NASA's Kennedy Space Center where about half of the employees are furloughed or working without pay.

Even if you're not currently a Launch FCU member, the bank said people can open an account and apply for the loan. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31. Click here for information on the loan.

Navy Federal Credit Union locations in Central Florida are also offering no-interest loans for up to $3,000. Click Here for requirements and how to apply.

Larger national banks are also working with federal and contract workers.

Chase bank is offering some assistance on a case-by-case basis, both for car loans, credit cards and mortgage payments.

Wells Fargo is offering help on a case-by-case basis. Find more information here.



People affected by the shutdown should contact their lenders and utility companies and ask about deferred payments.

The Office of Professional Management offered up this suggested letter federal employees can use to contact their landlords, mortgage lenders and utility companies.

Cellphone, internet and cable bill

Major U.S. cellphone, cable and internet providers also have options available for unpaid workers.

Here are links to companies offering deferred payments and other assistance.



News 6 will continue to update this list with more resources.Check back for updates.

