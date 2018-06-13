Celebrate Fourth of July at these Orlando area events

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.
From patriotic fireworks at Walt Disney World to small-town celebrations, there is something for everyone to do this Independence Day.
News 6 has compiled a list of some events happening throughout Central Florida.
Orange County
Fireworks at the Fountain in downtown Orlando
- When: July 4 from 4-10 p.m.
- Where: Lake Eola Park
- Fireworks: 9:20 p.m.
- What you need to know: This celebration features live entertainment, a beer garden, food vendors and a large play area for the kids. Mayor Buddy Dyer will also be at the signature Independence Day event, and fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.
- cityoforlando.net
Florida Hospital Watermelon 5k
- When: July 4 at 7:30 a.m.
- Where: Park Avenue in Winter Park
- What you need to know: Enjoy an early morning celebration filled with ice-cold watermelon and American spirit all in support of our military veterans. Participants will get a commemorative tank top.
- trackshack.com
Disney's Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky
- When: July 3 and 4 at 9 p.m.
- Where: Disney's Magic Kingdom
- What you need to know: Disney's firework show will be nothing less than magical this Independence Day. The show starts at 9 p.m. over Cinderella's castle.
- disneyparks.disney.go.com
Baldwin Park Independence Day Bash
- When: July 3 from 6-11 p.m.
- Where: Village Center of Baldwin Park, about 15 minutes from downtown Orlando
- What you need to know: This festival has a wide range of activities, including shopping, food trucks, a beer garden, face-painting, live music and more. The choreographed fireworks show will take place at 9:15 p.m. over Lake Baldwin.
- baldwinparkevents.com
Red, White, & Brew in downtown Orlando
- When: July 3 and 4 from 3-9 p.m.
- Where: Wall Street Plaza
- What you need to know: This patriotic block party has live music, fun outdoor games, karaoke, giveaways and more.
- wallstplaza.net
Annual All-American Kids Parade and Breakfast in Winter Garden
- When: July 4 at 8 a.m.
- Where: Winter Garden Masonic Lodge
- What you need to know: Start your Independence Day off right with a hot-and-ready community breakfast at 8 a.m. The breakfast will be followed by a parade through Historic Downtown Winter Garden. Children eat free.
- wintergardenexperience.com
Seminole County
Red Hot & Boom in Altamonte Springs
- When: July 3 from 4-11 p.m.
- Where: Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs
- What you need to know: This annual event has free musical performances, family fun and food. A synchronized fireworks display will take place over the lake at 9:30 p.m.
- altamonte.org
Geneva Fourth of July Parade and Festival
- When: July 4 from 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.
- Where: 101 First Street in Geneva
- What you need to know: This event features an old-fashioned parade at 10 a.m. with patriotic floats, classic cars, horse and buggies, decorated tractors and more. There will also be food, ice cream, pony rides and a cake walk. Come out to enjoy a small-town festival that celebrates community and independence.
- The Village of Geneva
Star Spangled Sanford
- When: July 4 from 4-10 p.m.
- Where: Sanford Riverwalk along Lake Monroe
- What you need to know: This event features live music and play areas for children including a splash pad at Fort Mellon Park. The fireworks display will take place over Lake Monroe at 9:15 p.m.
- Star Spangled Sanford
Winter Springs Celebration of Freedom
- When: July 4 from 5-9:30 p.m.
- Where: Central Winds Park
- What you need to know: Join the people of Winter Springs as they celebrate with live music, activities, food, a talent show and a fireworks show starting at 9:10 p.m.
- www.winterspringsfl.org
Brevard County
Firecracker 5K in Melbourne
- When: July 4 at 7 a.m.
- Where: The Front Street Civic Center
- What you need to know: All race participants get a fun race T-shirt and can enjoy a festive post-race party.
- runsignup.com
Red, White and Boom in Titusville
- When: July 4
- Where: Sandpoint Park
- What you need to know: This patriotic event has live entertainment, food vendors, fun activities and a fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m.
- http://titusville.org/event/red-white-boom-north-brevard
Symphony Under The Stars in Cocoa
- When: July 4 from 5-9:15 p.m.
- Where: Cocoa Riverfront Park
- What you need to know: This Brevard tradition is filled with food, fun and an awesome, free concert by the Brevard Symphony Orchestra. Fireworks will follow the performance at 9:15 p.m. over the water.
- brevardsymphony.com
Fireworks Over the Harbor at the Cove
- When: July 2018 (date/time TBA)
- Where: The Cove Port Canaveral
- What you need to know: Along with fireworks, there will also be a street party with food, drinks, live music and more. This event is free, with $5 parking.
- visitportcanaveral.com
The Palm Bay Independence Day Celebration
- When: July 4 from 4-9 p.m.
- Where: Eastern Florida State College Palm Bay Campus
- What you need to know: This Independence Day celebration has food trucks, vendors, a kids zone, live music and a patriotic fireworks show. The headlining band, Blue Stone Circle, is a crowd favorite and the house band at Universal's Margaritaville.
- palmbayflorida.org
Lake County
Star-Spangled Spectacular in Groveland
- When: July 4 from 4-10 p.m.
- Where: Lake Catherine Blueberries
- What you need to know: This small-town patriotic event has pony rides, a watermelon-eating contest, dodge ball, face-painting, kid zones and the Firecracker Pageant. If that isn't enough, there will also be a dueling fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket for your comfort and join the fun.
- groveland4thofjuly.com
Red, White and Boom in Clermont
- When: July 4 from 6-10 p.m.
- Where: Waterfront Park
- What you need to know: This Fourth of July celebration is filled with live music and American activities for all ages. Red, White and Boom provides free shuttle services and a lively firework show over Lake Minneola.
- www.clermontfl.gov
Spirit of America Concert in Lady Lake
- When: July 2 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
- Where: St. Timothy's Church in North Lake County
- What you need to know: This all-American show features patriotic songs sung by soloists from the Central Florida Lyric Opera. A ticket for this sentimental performance costs $15.
- centralfloridalyricopera.org
Mount Dora's Freedom on the Waterfront
- When: July 3 from 5-9 p.m.
- Where: Elizabeth Evans Park
- What you need to know: Celebrate our nation and community with live music, a kids' zone, food vendors and a colorful fireworks show.
- Freedom on the Waterfront's Facebook event page
Mount Dora Independence Day Parade
- When: July 4 at 10 a.m.
- Where: Donnelly Street in downtown Mount Dora
- What you need to know: Salute our nation with a traditional parade in Mount Dora. Watch as the streets of downtown become decorated with red, white and blue cars, horse and buggies and more.
Osceola County
Monumental Fourth of July in Kissimmee
- When: July 4 from 5-10 p.m.
- Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park
- What you need to know: Enjoy concerts on the event lawn, a kids' zone, food trucks and a fireworks display at this Fourth of July event.
- experiencekissimmee.com
Fourth of July Parade in Celebration
- When: July 4 at 9 a.m.
- Where: Celebration's Town hall
- What you need to know: March down the streets of celebration with civic and service groups, families and community members in this patriotic parade.
- celebration.fl.us
Sumter County
Patriotic Family Fun Day in Bushnell
- When: July 1 from 4-8 p.m.
- Where: Dade Battlefield Historic State Park
- What you need to know: Start Independence Day festivities early this year with live music, games, relay races, food and hand-cranked ice cream. This family fun day features an adorable pet parade at 6 p.m.
- floridastateparks.org
Volusia County
Fourth of July Celebration in New Smyrna Beach
- When: July 4 from 4-9:30 p.m.
- Where: Riverside Park
- What you need to know: Celebrate Independence Day with live music by Cactus Jack and the Cadillacs, gourmet food trucks and fireworks in the park at 9:15 p.m.
- cityofnsb.com
Fourth of July Extravaganza in Deltona
- When: July 4 from 6-10 p.m.
- Where: Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex
- What you need to know: This festive event includes live entertainment, games and food, ending in a 20-minute firework display. Shuttle bus services will be provided from Deltona City Hall to the sportsplex.
- deltonafl.gov
DeBary Lights Up Liberty Fourth of July Event
- When: July 4 from 2-11 p.m.
- Where: Gemini Springs Park
- What you need to know: From live entertainment, petting zoos and bounce houses to beer gardens and food courts, there is something for everyone at Lights Up Liberty. There will also be a fireworks show.
- debary.org
Firecracker Festival in DeLand
- When: July 3 from 5-9:30 p.m.
- Where: Earl Brown Park
- What you need to know: This festival includes food trucks, a kids' zone and a free concert featuring the U.S. Navy Band from Washington D.C., in addition to a fireworks show. Make sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on while you watch the show.
- visitwestvolusia.com
