Celebrate Fourth of July at these Orlando area events

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida is ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang.

From patriotic fireworks at Walt Disney World to small-town celebrations, there is something for everyone to do this Independence Day.

News 6 has compiled a list of some events happening throughout Central Florida.

Orange County

Fireworks at the Fountain in downtown Orlando

A 4th of July celebration in downtown Orlando

When: July 4 from 4-10 p.m.

Where: Lake Eola Park

Fireworks : 9:20 p.m.

What you need to know: This celebration features live entertainment, a beer garden, food vendors and a large play area for the kids. Mayor Buddy Dyer will also be at the signature Independence Day event, and fireworks begin at 9:20 p.m.

cityoforlando.net

Florida Hospital Watermelon 5k

When: July 4 at 7:30 a.m.

Where: Park Avenue in Winter Park

What you need to know: Enjoy an early morning celebration filled with ice-cold watermelon and American spirit all in support of our military veterans. Participants will get a commemorative tank top.

trackshack.com

Disney's Celebrate America! A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky

Fireworks over Cinderella's castle

When: July 3 and 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: Disney's Magic Kingdom

What you need to know: Disney's firework show will be nothing less than magical this Independence Day. The show starts at 9 p.m. over Cinderella's castle.

disneyparks.disney.go.com

Baldwin Park Independence Day Bash

When: July 3 from 6-11 p.m.

Where: Village Center of Baldwin Park, about 15 minutes from downtown Orlando

What you need to know: This festival has a wide range of activities, including shopping, food trucks, a beer garden, face-painting, live music and more. The choreographed fireworks show will take place at 9:15 p.m. over Lake Baldwin.

baldwinparkevents.com

Red, White, & Brew in downtown Orlando

When: July 3 and 4 from 3-9 p.m.

Where: Wall Street Plaza

What you need to know: This patriotic block party has live music, fun outdoor games, karaoke, giveaways and more.

wallstplaza.net

Annual All-American Kids Parade and Breakfast in Winter Garden

When: July 4 at 8 a.m.

Where: Winter Garden Masonic Lodge

What you need to know: Start your Independence Day off right with a hot-and-ready community breakfast at 8 a.m. The breakfast will be followed by a parade through Historic Downtown Winter Garden. Children eat free.

wintergardenexperience.com

Seminole County

Red Hot & Boom in Altamonte Springs

Firework show from Red, Hot and Boom in Altamonte

When: July 3 from 4-11 p.m.

Where: Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs

What you need to know: This annual event has free musical performances, family fun and food. A synchronized fireworks display will take place over the lake at 9:30 p.m.

altamonte.org

Geneva Fourth of July Parade and Festival

When: July 4 from 8:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Where: 101 First Street in Geneva

What you need to know: This event features an old-fashioned parade at 10 a.m. with patriotic floats, classic cars, horse and buggies, decorated tractors and more. There will also be food, ice cream, pony rides and a cake walk. Come out to enjoy a small-town festival that celebrates community and independence.

The Village of Geneva

Star Spangled Sanford

Fourth of July event in Sanford, FL

When: July 4 from 4-10 p.m.

Where: Sanford Riverwalk along Lake Monroe

What you need to know: This event features live music and play areas for children including a splash pad at Fort Mellon Park. The fireworks display will take place over Lake Monroe at 9:15 p.m.

Star Spangled Sanford

Winter Springs Celebration of Freedom

When: July 4 from 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: Central Winds Park

What you need to know: Join the people of Winter Springs as they celebrate with live music, activities, food, a talent show and a fireworks show starting at 9:10 p.m.

www.winterspringsfl.org

Brevard County

Firecracker 5K in Melbourne

When: July 4 at 7 a.m.

Where: The Front Street Civic Center

What you need to know: All race participants get a fun race T-shirt and can enjoy a festive post-race party.

runsignup.com

Red, White and Boom in Titusville

When: July 4

Where: Sandpoint Park

What you need to know: This patriotic event has live entertainment, food vendors, fun activities and a fireworks show starting at 9:15 p.m.

http://titusville.org/event/red-white-boom-north-brevard

Symphony Under The Stars in Cocoa

A free Fourth of July concert in Cocoa Beach, FL

When: July 4 from 5-9:15 p.m.

Where: Cocoa Riverfront Park

What you need to know: This Brevard tradition is filled with food, fun and an awesome, free concert by the Brevard Symphony Orchestra. Fireworks will follow the performance at 9:15 p.m. over the water.

brevardsymphony.com

Fireworks Over the Harbor at the Cove

When: July 2018 (date/time TBA)

Where: The Cove Port Canaveral

What you need to know: Along with fireworks, there will also be a street party with food, drinks, live music and more. This event is free, with $5 parking.

visitportcanaveral.com

The Palm Bay Independence Day Celebration

When: July 4 from 4-9 p.m.

Where : Eastern Florida State College Palm Bay Campus

What you need to know: This Independence Day celebration has food trucks, vendors, a kids zone, live music and a patriotic fireworks show. The headlining band, Blue Stone Circle, is a crowd favorite and the house band at Universal's Margaritaville.

palmbayflorida.org

Lake County

Star-Spangled Spectacular in Groveland

The City of Groveland's Fourth of July event

When: July 4 from 4-10 p.m.

Where: Lake Catherine Blueberries

What you need to know: This small-town patriotic event has pony rides, a watermelon-eating contest, dodge ball, face-painting, kid zones and the Firecracker Pageant. If that isn't enough, there will also be a dueling fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. Bring your own lawn chair or blanket for your comfort and join the fun.

groveland4thofjuly.com

Red, White and Boom in Clermont

When: July 4 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park

What you need to know: This Fourth of July celebration is filled with live music and American activities for all ages. Red, White and Boom provides free shuttle services and a lively firework show over Lake Minneola.

www.clermontfl.gov

Spirit of America Concert in Lady Lake

When: July 2 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: St. Timothy's Church in North Lake County

What you need to know: This all-American show features patriotic songs sung by soloists from the Central Florida Lyric Opera. A ticket for this sentimental performance costs $15.

centralfloridalyricopera.org

Mount Dora's Freedom on the Waterfront

When: July 3 from 5-9 p.m.

Where: Elizabeth Evans Park

What you need to know: Celebrate our nation and community with live music, a kids' zone, food vendors and a colorful fireworks show.

Freedom on the Waterfront's Facebook event page

Mount Dora Independence Day Parade

When: July 4 at 10 a.m.

Where: Donnelly Street in downtown Mount Dora

What you need to know: Salute our nation with a traditional parade in Mount Dora. Watch as the streets of downtown become decorated with red, white and blue cars, horse and buggies and more.

Osceola County

Monumental Fourth of July in Kissimmee

When: July 4 from 5-10 p.m.

Where: Kissimmee Lakefront Park

What you need to know: Enjoy concerts on the event lawn, a kids' zone, food trucks and a fireworks display at this Fourth of July event.

experiencekissimmee.com

Fourth of July Parade in Celebration

Community members gather to celebrate the 4th

When: July 4 at 9 a.m.

Where: Celebration's Town hall

What you need to know: March down the streets of celebration with civic and service groups, families and community members in this patriotic parade.

celebration.fl.us

Sumter County

Patriotic Family Fun Day in Bushnell

Location of the Fourth of July event

When: July 1 from 4-8 p.m.

Where: Dade Battlefield Historic State Park

What you need to know: Start Independence Day festivities early this year with live music, games, relay races, food and hand-cranked ice cream. This family fun day features an adorable pet parade at 6 p.m.

floridastateparks.org

Volusia County

Fourth of July Celebration in New Smyrna Beach

When: July 4 from 4-9:30 p.m.

Where: Riverside Park

What you need to know: Celebrate Independence Day with live music by Cactus Jack and the Cadillacs, gourmet food trucks and fireworks in the park at 9:15 p.m.

cityofnsb.com

Fourth of July Extravaganza in Deltona

When: July 4 from 6-10 p.m.

Where: Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex

What you need to know: This festive event includes live entertainment, games and food, ending in a 20-minute firework display. Shuttle bus services will be provided from Deltona City Hall to the sportsplex.

deltonafl.gov

DeBary Lights Up Liberty Fourth of July Event

When: July 4 from 2-11 p.m.

Where: Gemini Springs Park

What you need to know: From live entertainment, petting zoos and bounce houses to beer gardens and food courts, there is something for everyone at Lights Up Liberty. There will also be a fireworks show.

debary.org

Firecracker Festival in DeLand

When: July 3 from 5-9:30 p.m.

Where: Earl Brown Park

What you need to know: This festival includes food trucks, a kids' zone and a free concert featuring the U.S. Navy Band from Washington D.C., in addition to a fireworks show. Make sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on while you watch the show.

visitwestvolusia.com

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.