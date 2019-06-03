Orlando bans plastic straws, bags at city-run facilities

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando is saying so long to plastic.

City-run facilities and events will no longer use plastic straws, bags or Styrofoam containers or other single-use plastic products.

Orlando city commissioners voted the proposal in Monday afternoon.

This ban includes venues like the Amway Center, Camping World Stadium and Dr. Phillips Center, as well as food trucks parked on city streets.

Supporters cited environmental benefits of the ban, including a reduction of trash into landfills and water wells.

There are exceptions to the rule. The proposal cites plastic straws will be available upon request for customers with disabilities, among other circumstantial requests.

City commissioners said Orlando is the first city in Florida to ban plastic bags, straws and polystyrene. Other cities have banned only some of those products.

The policy takes effect Oct. 1.

