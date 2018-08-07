Orlando City Hall to become first Florida government building with all-user bathrooms

The gender-neutral restrooms under construction at Orlando City Hall on Aug. 7, 2018. The bathrooms are expected to be complete by the end of August 2018.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced Tuesday that City Hall will soon have all-user restrooms, becoming the first government building in Florida to do so.

Dyer said during his State of the City address that the new non-gender-specific bathrooms are currently under construction at the Downtown City Hall building and are part of an effort to further build Orlando's inclusive community.

The city is calling the restrooms "all-user," and not gender neutral, because the specially designed bathrooms are meant to welcome people with disabilities, too. The city is still working on a sign for the door to best represent all groups.

Dyer said the restrooms "will increase accessibility for transgender people and those with disabilities."

According to a 2015 study by the National Center for Transgender Rights, more than half of transgender adults in the U.S. avoid using public restrooms for fear of discrimination.

The city won't be doing away with men's and women's bathrooms, but adding the new restrooms near the current facilities on the second floor of City Hall.

The new bathroom will have single stalls and a larger handicap-accessible stall. Each stall door is designed for privacy and go all the way down to the floor.



The restrooms are expected to be complete and open by the end of the month.

A gender neutral restroom at the LGBTQ Center in Orlando.

