Orlando firefighters get new gear designed to reduce cancer risk

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Fire Rescue firefighters are getting a new look in an effort to prevent a deadly disease.

The firefighters were measured Friday at Station 1 in downtown Orlando for their new bunker gear.

The uniform, known as "turnout gear," is designed to protect them from carcinogens while they battle fires or are in hazmat situations.

"You look at the national average, statistic-wise, and between 14 and 19 percent of firefighters die from cancer, so it is a silent killer," Chief Roderick Williams said.

Firefighters have a higher risk of contracting all types of cancer than the general U.S. population.

"The most important feature of this new gear is that added layer of protection to help reduce exposure to cancer-causing elements," Williams said.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer said he is glad the city was able to purchase the new gear for the men and women who risk their lives for the community every day.

"In order to ensure that they are safe, we continue to invest in the best state-of-the-art tools, technology and training to prepare them for whatever emergency that may occur," Dyer said.

All 547 firefighters will receive new gear by the end of May 2019.



