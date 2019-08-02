Orlando investigators search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are still looking for the driver who hit and killed a 32-year-old man around 3 a.m. July 4.

The crash injured two other victims, as well, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the three people hit were helping after another person was hit and killed in the area of Orange Blossom Trail and 41st Street.

Investigators said a Lexus traveling 100 mph northbound on Orange Blossom Trail hit the three men.

The Lexus was spotted in a parking lot in Orange County two days later, according to investigators.

Troopers said investigators spoke with the owner of the car and do not believe she was the driver at the time of the incident.

Investigators said troopers have learned the driver of the Lexus went to the Central Station Apartment Complex on North Orange Avenue after the crash.

FHP said the Lexus was parked in a garage between 3:15 a.m. and 4:15 a.m., then driven out and put on a tow truck.

This is how troopers were able to find the vehicle July 6.

Crimeline is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone who can give information leading to the arrest of the driver.

The number for Crimeline is 1-800-423-TIPS.

