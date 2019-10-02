Orlando jogger fights off man who inappropriately grabbed her

Iwan Beijes/freeimages.com

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman jogging through an Orlando neighborhood fought off a man who inappropriately touched her while she was on her run, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said the woman was exercising around 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 23 in the Water's Edge neighborhood when she heard the sound of someone running up behind her then felt a hand grab her butt and her left shoulder.

The victim screamed and swung her arm toward the stranger as she ran away to safety, the report said. The man did not follow her as she ran back home.

The man was described as about 6 feet tall with a medium build, dressed in black clothing and had an Afro-type hairstyle.

Police said the woman did the right thing by not wearing headphones on her run and by reporting the incident.

"The Orlando Police Department wants the citizens to know that safety is our number one priority. At the Orlando Police Department, we know it's not possible to be on every street and in every home in the City of Orlando. That's why we rely so heavily on the community's help to both deter and report crimes," police officials wrote in a news release.

No other connected incidents have been reported.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or has information regarding a crime is asked to call 911 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

