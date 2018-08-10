Orlando Lyft driver, 61, accused of sex attack on rider

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Lyft driver accused of sexually attacking one of his customers is now facing a lawsuit from the woman, who says she is seeking justice.

According to an arrest warrant from Orlando police, 61-year-old David Glen McNeill picked up the woman at about 3:30 a.m. on March 30, 2017.

About two hours later, officers reported the woman was partially naked as they woke her up in the back seat of McNeill's SUV.

Neighbors who called police told investigators, "The man repeatedly walked around his vehicle in an odd manner."

"The man entered the back seat and closed the door," they said. "He was there for approximately 30 minutes."

After he moved to the driver's seat, they said, officers arrived on the scene.

Detectives said they later found pictures taken of the woman in the back seat of McNeill's SUV on his cellphone.

Four months later, they made a DNA match with McNeill and made an arrest.

In August 2017, he was charged with sexual battery and giving false information to law enforcement.

On Thursday, the woman who said she was unconscious in the back seat fired back.

In a lawsuit filed in Orange County, "Jane Doe" claims Lyft and McNeill were both negligent.

News 6 called McNeill for a comment, but his phone was disconnected, and his attorney did not respond.

McNeill's criminal trial is scheduled to start Aug. 20 at the Orange County Courthouse.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.