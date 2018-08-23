Orlando man arrested on sex battery, child porn charges

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is facing serious charges after a tip from The National Center for Missing And Exploited Children led to his arrest.

Investigators say Xavier Morales, 27, shared hundreds of photos of child pornography online.

Detectives say when they investigated further, they discovered Morales also inappropriately touched a girl several times.

Morales is now facing several charges including child pornography and sexual battery.

He is currently being held without bond in the Orange County Jail.

ARRESTED: Xavier Morales, 27, on charges of Sexual Battery on a Child under 12, possession of child pornography & other charges. This case began with a tip to the @MissingKids CyberTipline. Our detectives worked tirelessly to make this case. pic.twitter.com/iC4JJYmSl5 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 22, 2018

