Orlando man arrested on sex battery, child porn charges

Xavier Morales, 27, accused of sharing hundreds of images online

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

Xavier Morales.

ORLANDO, Fla. - An Orlando man is facing serious charges after a tip from The National Center for Missing And Exploited Children led to his arrest. 

Investigators say Xavier Morales, 27, shared hundreds of photos of child pornography online. 

Detectives say when they investigated further, they discovered Morales also inappropriately touched a girl several times. 

Morales is now facing several charges including child pornography and sexual battery. 

He is currently being held without bond in the Orange County Jail. 

