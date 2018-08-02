Orlando man escapes after RV hit by fallen tree

ORLANDO, Fla. - High winds fueled by strong storms caused damage in many parts of Central Florida on Wednesday night.

Family members said the roof of their home on North Hastings Street was blown off by the winds. They said rainwater was falling from the ceiling inside, causing their living room to flood.

At Bill Frederick Park, half of a tree toppled onto a recreational vehicle parked underneath it.

"I just heard a loud cracking noise," James Williams said. "It was just like a slow crack."

Williams said he was inside the RV when the tree came crashing down.

"I ran to the door, but I was barricaded in the door. I was, like, 'Oh, my God,'" he said. "So then I ran back in there to try to put on some clothes, so I can get out. I called 911."

City of Orlando crews arrived at around 9 p.m. Wednesday to help remove the tree and see what damage it had caused.

The storms also caused delays at Orlando International Airport and caused power outages. At one point, 19,000 people were without power in the Central Florida area, according to the various electric companies.

Williams said his experience has given him a new perspective.

"It's scary, and I'm thankful for my life," he said. "I'm thankful to God for my life."

The American Red Cross of Central Florida helped the families who were displaced by the damage. The organization has been very busy helping other families, as well.

