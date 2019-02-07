Orlando man found shot to death in his driveway

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man was found shot to death in his Orlando driveway Wednesday night, police said.

The shooting was reported around 7:25 p.m. on Malibu Street near Ivey Lane.

Orlando police said officers were called to the area for a shooting, and they found the man dead in his driveway.

No arrests have been made, and no other details have been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.

Murder Mystery: Orlando Police are trying to Get Results & find a killer who left a man dead outside a driveway on Malibu Street.

