Orlando mayor reschedules State of City address due to President Trump visit

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has rescheduled the State of the City address due to President Donald Trump's visit to the area.

Trump will be at the Amway Center on June 18.

He is planning to officially announce he is seeking re-election at the rally in Orlando.

The event is scheduled for 8 p.m., on the same day the State of the City Address was originally scheduled at the Dr. Phillips Center.

"Presidential visits require significant logistical support from the City of Orlando including traffic management and safety. To allow city staff to focus on this large-scale event, we have rescheduled the State of the City for Monday, June 24 at 10:30 a.m. at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts." city officials said in a statement.

Orlando's recent accomplishments and future plans will be discussed at the State of the City address, according to city officials.

