Orlando mother arrested for 2-year-old son's death back in jail

The mother arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old son is back in the Orange County jail, but it is unknown what landed her back behind bars.

Victoria Toth, 24, was out on a $50,000 bond when News 6 learned a bail bondsman turned her into the Orange County jail on Saturday.

Toth's attorney, Michael Snure, would not tell News 6 why the mother was in jail again.

Snure said Toth is not facing any new charges and she did not violate any conditions of her release. He added her bond was not revoked.

In September, Orlando police arrested Toth and charged her with aggravated manslaughter in the death of her 2-year-old son, Jayce Martin. On July 18, police were called out to a home on Bethune Drive and found the boy unresponsive in his bedroom.

Toth's live-in boyfriend, Johnathan Pursglove, 25, was also arrested in connection to the toddler's death. Both Toth and Pursglove bonded out of jail shortly after their arrests.

According to the autopsy report, Jayce died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen, which caused a life-threatening infection.

Investigators said Jayce was found covered in bruises and medical examiners believe he was possibly tortured before his death, according to an affidavit for Toth's arrest.

According to court records, Toth has pleaded not guilty. Snure told News 6 she has not been formally charged by the state attorney's office yet.

