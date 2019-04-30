Orlando mother pleads for hit-and-run driver to surrender

ORLANDO, Fla. - A mother hit by a hit-and-run driver on the 408 Expressway is pleading with the driver to turn himself in.

Dash camera footage from another driver captured the crash, which happened April 5 in the eastbound lanes near John Young Parkway.

The footage showed a dark colored Toyota Prius hit a silver Kia from behind, then veer right and continue driving.

"I thought we were going to die," Michelle Nipper said.

She said she had just picked up her baby from daycare, and she said she had a 12-year-old and a 7-year-old in the backseat when the crash happened.

"One of them could’ve been trapped in," she said. "One of them could’ve flown to the front and hit the glass, you know? Broken their neck? You never know what could’ve happened."

She said officers responded to the crash and took her report.

She's now asking the driver of the Prius to turn himself in and help pay for the damage.

"As a mother, the first thing I’m gonna do is I’m going to get out and make sure they’re OK. It’s just crazy that you can run into somebody and then take off like it never happened," she said.

If you recognize the Prius in the pictures and video, call Orlando police at (407) 246-2470.



